Chilly temperatures, high winds expected again in DC area

Strong gusts of wind and plummeting temperatures are roaring through the D.C. area Friday.

High wind warnings across the D.C. area brought down some trees across the region as temperatures fell Friday. Meanwhile, nearly 30,000 across Maryland lost power, as forecasts call for more wind this weekend. Here’s what you need to know.

A cold front is causing temperatures to fall from the 60s into the 40s with wind gusts of 45 mph to 55 mph — strong enough to down trees and power lines.

Wind Advisories

Before winds gradually diminish overnight, temperatures will continue to fall with windy, chilly weather continuing through Sunday.

A wind advisory remains in effect from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday in the D.C. area, with wind speeds between 20 to 30 mph up to 50 mph.

Storm Team4 meteorologist Matt Ritter said another fast-moving cold-front could bring another wave of strong winds to the region.

“Another quick-moving cold front will pass through the area Saturday morning, followed by strong, gusty winds again all afternoon,” Ritter said.

The National Weather Service has also noted the potential for strong winds to lead to isolated wind damage Saturday afternoon and evening, especially north of Highway 50 and Interstate 66.

Roads

The Chesapeake Bay Bridge, which had been under limited wind restrictions as of 5:46 a.m., returned to full wind restrictions just after 8 a.m., according to the Maryland Department of Transportation.

Full wind restrictions go into effect when there are sustained winds of 50 mph for 10 minutes or more or if gusts are over 50 mph for more than 15 minutes.

When full wind restrictions are in place, only cars, pickups, flatbed trailers, commercial buses and heavy tractor-trailers can cross the bridge. Large trucks with a weigh under 64,000 pounds end up sidelined.

Power outages

The number of customers without power across the region continues rise, with most of the outages occurring north of D.C., as of 8 a.m. Friday.

More than 10,300 customers are without electricity across the city and county of Baltimore. Over 5,200 customers are without power across Montgomery and Prince George’s counties. Frederick County has more than 3,200 customers without electricity.

Downed trees and power lines in Centreville, Virginia, on Bull Run Post Office Road near US-29 were reported to the WTOP Traffic Center shortly before 7:45 a.m. Friday.

Forecast

By Monday, temperatures are expected to rise to near 60. Rain is due to return on Tuesday and may stick around for the rest of the week, Stinneford said.

FRIDAY OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear early then increasing clouds. Cold and a bit breezy.

Lows: low 20s rural areas to near 30 cities.

SATURDAY: Cold and blustery with strong gusty winds. Mix of clouds and sun.

Highs: mid to upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and not as windy. Chilly.

Highs: low to mid 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Much warmer.

Highs: upper 50s to low 60s.

Current conditions:

WTOP’s Matt Small and Ivy Lyons contributed to this report.