Customers say goodbye as Smitty McGee’s in Fenwick closes its doors for good

Smitty McGee's Restaurant and Raw Bar — an Irish-themed sports bar in West Fenwick Island that opened its doors more than 30 years ago — closed for good Saturday, and customers have taken to social media to say farewell.

“By far the best wings ever. Too many memories. Sad day,” Joshua Thomas Mallory wrote in response to a Facebook post from the Delaware restaurant.

“Such sad news. Smitty’s was always our first stop on our yearly ladies trip to the beach. Dawn loved my grandmother, mom & aunts. We made some marks in that place for sure,” Kate Fuller wrote.

“Many many good memories here. We will miss you,” another wrote.

Others had questions about gift cards to Smitty’s that haven’t been used yet, with one person saying he’d purchased $300 worth of cards.

Smitty’s had faced closures last year due to staffing shortages amid the coronavirus pandemic.