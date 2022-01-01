Where to find COVID-19 testing on New Year’s Day in the DC area

If you're looking to get tested for COVID-19 in the D.C. area on New Year's Day, you're not out of luck; there are still places open and ready for business.

Though most testing centers are closed for the holiday, you can get tested at the following places:

D.C.

The “Test Yourself D.C.” drop-boxes will be open for residents to drop off samples for rapid tests from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. but will be closed for PCR tests.

Engines 4, 8, 31, and 33 will be open for drop-off testing from noon to 4 p.m.

The Engines’s addresses are as follows:

Engine 4 is located at 2531 Sherman Ave NW

Engine 8 is located at 1520 C St SE

Engine 31 is located at 4930 Connecticut Ave NW

Engine 33 is located at 101 Atlantic St SEcovi

Maryland

Gov. Larry Hogan announced the opening of two additional COVID-19 testing sites that are offering tests from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on New Year’s Day. Only walk-ups will be accepted.

The sites will offer PCR lab tests. Results for PCR tests generally take 24 to 48 hours and testing at the sites is free of charge. The sites are located at:

UM Upper Chesapeake Health: 500 Upper Chesapeake Drive in Bel Air

Anne Arundel Medical Center: South Pavilion, 2001 Medical Parkway in Annapolis

FirstCall Urgent Care in Maple Lawn will be seeing and testing “acutely ill” patients from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and won’t be doing COVID-19 testing for those who are asymptomatic on New Year’s Day.

Virginia

COVID-19 testing for symptomatic Fairfax County Public Schools students and staff will be at South County High School Saturday, Jan. 1.

Fairfax Medical Lab is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. for testing. Both walk-ins and appointments are available for New Year’s Day.

