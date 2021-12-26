Cardboard from Christmas packages? Find out the closest place to recycle

Most counties and cities have recycling centers that will be open to take the large loads of recycling. So pack up your SUV with cardboard from that new Lego set and visit the recycling center near you.

Christmas is over and you no doubt have mountains of cardboard boxes and wrapping paper from presents and shipments that have come over the last few weeks. With the holiday over, you’ll want to get rid of that mountain and clean up your house.

If you expect the recycling or trash to be picked up in the next day or two, you can obviously wait. But what if the truck doesn’t come until Thursday or Friday, or if you have too much cardboard fro that recycling bin?

Most counties and cities in the D.C. area have recycling centers that will be open to take the large loads of recycling. So pack up your SUV with cardboard from that new Lego set and visit the recycling center near you.

D.C.

In D.C. you can visit the Fort Totten Transfer Station on John McCormack Rd Northeast. Drop-off will be available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., and Saturday from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. It is closed on Sundays.

Maryland

Montgomery County

You can head to the Shady Grove Processing Facility and Transfer Station to drop off cardboard and wrapping paper. You can even bring any electronics that may be outdated with the new presents you got. It’s located on Frederick Road in Derwood and is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Prince George’s County

You have two options to drop off that cardboard if you live in Prince Georges County.

You can go to the Brown Station Road Public Container Pad & Recycling Area which is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday through Saturday. It’s closed Sunday.

You can also go to the Missouri Avenue Solid Waste Acceptance & Recycling Center. Hours vary from day to day but the facility is also closed on Sunday.

Virginia

Arlington

You also have two drop-off centers in Arlington County.

Head to the Quincy Park Recycling Drop-Off Center at the corner of N Quincy St & Washington Boulevard. They are open daily from dawn to 11 p.m.

You can also drive to the Trades Center Recycling Drop-Off Center on S. Taylor Street. You can drop off your recycling Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. or Saturdays from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. It’s closed on Sundays.

Alexandria

Alexandria has four drop-off locations that are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

They are located:

S. Whiting Street (At the end of S. Whiting St., intersecting at Tower Ct.)

3224 Colvin Street

4251 Eisenhower Avenue

Jones Point Park (On the left, at the end of S. Royal St., heading South)

Fairfax County

In Fairfax County you can go to the I-66 Transfer Station on West Ox Road that is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Or you can head to the I-95 Landfill Complex. They take household recycling everyday as well, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loudoun County

In Loudoun County you can go to one of eight recycling centers spread out all over the county. They are all open seven days a week during daylight hours.