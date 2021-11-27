Annual gift guide helps you ‘shop local’ in DC area

Many people started holiday shopping earlier than usual, but shopping local can easy the impact of supply chain disruptions.

Many people started holiday shopping earlier than usual amid worries supply chain issues would make it harder to get all of the presents on their lists in time; but advocates for local businesses say that’s all the more reason to “shop local.”

“It’s always a good job creator and by shopping ‘made in America’ products, you support the creation of these good jobs,” said Elizabeth Brotherton-Bunch, a spokeswoman with the Alliance for American Manufacturing.

“By supporting these small local businesses and supporting these American manufacturers, it’s one way to do your part.”

Every year, the AAM puts out a Made in America Gift Guide that highlights companies that make their own products. This year’s edition includes multiple companies from all 50 states, as well as D.C. and Puerto Rico.

“For a lot of small companies, for a lot of small brands, the holiday season really is a critical season for them,” said Brotherton-Bunch.

“One of the companies we’re promoting in D.C. is a card maker, Second Story Cards, they work with unhoused people to put together greeting cards and then they get a portion of the proceeds from the cards.”

The guide also features companies from Maryland including Words With Boards, who once garnered attention from Oprah.

In Virginia, three companies were acknowledged including Old Town Alexandria’s Made In Virginia store, which started from the same group who also created the Made In D.C. stores.

“By just buying one or two items from a local manufacturer, one or two items from a local maker, you really can go a long way to supporting their business and growing their business,” said Brotherton-Bunch. “It’s a real thoughtful purchase you can make and it can go a really long way to helping sustain someone’s business for the long term.”