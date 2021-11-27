HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | Your Small Business Saturday shopping guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Home » Local News » Annual gift guide helps…

Annual gift guide helps you ‘shop local’ in DC area

John Domen | jdomen@wtop.com

November 27, 2021, 9:52 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Many people started holiday shopping earlier than usual amid worries supply chain issues would make it harder to get all of the presents on their lists in time; but advocates for local businesses say that’s all the more reason to “shop local.”

“It’s always a good job creator and by shopping ‘made in America’ products, you support the creation of these good jobs,” said Elizabeth Brotherton-Bunch, a spokeswoman with the Alliance for American Manufacturing.

“By supporting these small local businesses and supporting these American manufacturers, it’s one way to do your part.”

Every year, the AAM puts out a Made in America Gift Guide that highlights companies that make their own products. This year’s edition includes multiple companies from all 50 states, as well as D.C. and Puerto Rico.

“For a lot of small companies, for a lot of small brands, the holiday season really is a critical season for them,” said Brotherton-Bunch.

“One of the companies we’re promoting in D.C. is a card maker, Second Story Cards, they work with unhoused people to put together greeting cards and then they get a portion of the proceeds from the cards.”

The guide also features companies from Maryland including Words With Boards, who once garnered attention from Oprah.

In Virginia, three companies were acknowledged including Old Town Alexandria’s Made In Virginia store, which started from the same group who also created the Made In D.C. stores.

“By just buying one or two items from a local manufacturer, one or two items from a local maker, you really can go a long way to supporting their business and growing their business,” said Brotherton-Bunch. “It’s a real thoughtful purchase you can make and it can go a really long way to helping sustain someone’s business for the long term.”

John Domen

John started working at WTOP in 2016 after having grown up in Maryland listening to the station as a child. While he got his on-air start at small stations in Pennsylvania and Delaware, he's spent most of his career in the D.C. area, having been heard on several local stations before coming to WTOP.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Federal appeals court upholds USPS regulator's decision to allow higher mail rates

Pentagon considers incentives to get companies to CMMC 2.0 early

Airmen and guardians will be stuck at current orders until they are vaccinated or exempted

Biden's DEIA strategy seeks to better understand federal employees' challenges

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up