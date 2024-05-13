How to live like a Bridgerton: Explore the past without leaving the DC area

The two-year drought of Bridgerton ends this week when Netflix drops its latest installment of the scandalous and steamy Regency-era series on Thursday.

“Bridgerton” fans unite!

Past seasons have intrigued fans on the real 1800s history, fashion and architecture, said Amy Froide, a history professor at University of Maryland Baltimore County.

She expects more of the same this time around.

“When the series came out, I started fielding a lot of questions from ‘Bridgerton’ fans,” she told WTOP. “’Can I know more about the time period?’ or ‘Is this accurate?’ I realized this is really both a fun community that enjoys history and romance, but also a learning opportunity.”

The show is based on a series of eight historical romance novels written by Julia Quinn and adapted by screenwriter and producer Shonda Rhimes.

It follows the eight Bridgerton siblings, who are from a close-knit, powerful family in the early 1800s. Their goal: to win at finding a suitable match, and maybe a love connection, during the highly competitive London Season, also called the marriage mart.

But don’t look for historical accuracy in the series.

It’s just for entertainment, Froide told WTOP.

“If you want permission from an historian to watch ‘Bridgerton,’ you have it,” she said, laughing. “We live in tough times right now. It’s good to have some escapism.”

Rhimes’ vision of the times and the ton (High Society) has color, on the set and in the cast. She often casts Black and Asian characters to leading roles.

It’s a sharp detour from the original books and history itself, Froide said.

“A viewer could go away with the notion that dukes and duchesses were Black in 18th Century Britain,” she said. “That was not the case. On the one hand, I love the aspirational intent behind it. On the other, I would not want to hide the fact that it was an incredibly paternalistic society.”

What about the show’s visual details? The set is stunning. The dresses are striking and the architecture spectacular.

Froide said those details are correct about Regency-era Britain, as the monarchy, ruled by Prince George at the time, who was “a great builder and lover of fashion,” Froide said.

“It makes the regency so much fun,” she said.

Froide encourages fans who want to know more about the history behind the show to take a learning journey into the era.

“There are a lot of different ways to do it,” she said. “I would recommend finding some books, reaching out to a local university for classes. And, I’m not being paid by the UK tourism industry, but you might want to go to Britain itself.”

No need to go that far, as fans can experience the world of “Bridgerton” without ever leaving the District.

Here’s a list of some D.C. locations, high tea parties and events that appeal to “Bridgerton” fans:

