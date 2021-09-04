Police investigate shooting on Towson University campus

Baltimore County police said three people were shot Saturday morning on the campus of Towson University.

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Baltimore County police said three people were shot Saturday morning on the campus of Towson University.

The department said the shooting was an isolated incident involving a group that had gathered at the center of campus near academic buildings.

Towson University has confirmed the shooting and said it is working with police in response. The school said counseling and support services will be available for students.

Police said the shooting investigation affected a road race. The Charles Street 12 mile run was rerouted due to the police activity.

