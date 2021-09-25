Coronavirus News: COVID-19 booster shots plans in Md. | 3 lions still dealing with COVID-19 | Howard Co. seeks input for Rescue Plan funds | Latest cases in DC region
DC area might be in for vibrant fall colors this year

Dimitri Sotis | dsotis@wtop.com

September 25, 2021, 9:06 AM

Now that the D.C. area has felt the crispness of fall at night, you might be wondering how soon you can get out and see the leaves change color, and how beautiful the foliage might be this year.

Experts said the display could be very nice this year, with warm days and cool nights expected, and little in the way of extreme temperatures that could ruin the color.

The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center forecasts that peak fall foliage will probably happen between Oct. 11 and Oct. 17 from the Shenandoah Valley into the Appalachians.

It will be best from Oct. 18 to Oct. 25 from the western D.C. suburbs to the Shenandoah Valley, and the most vibrant colors will appear during the last week of October for most areas along the Interstate 95 corridor.

Charlottesville, Virginia, and Maryland’s Hallowed Ground National Scenic Byway make U.S. News & World Report’s list of 20 Top Places to See Fall Foliage in the U.S.

