Army Ten-Miler goes virtual in light of rising COVID-19 cases

Runners eager to race each other through the streets of D.C. and Arlington, Virginia, for the annual Army Ten-Miler will have to wait another year to do it in person.

Citing the rise in COVID-19 cases stemming from the delta variant, race organizers have chosen to conduct this year’s event virtually, saying it “best protects Ten-Miler participants, event support staff, medical and law enforcement personnel and spectators within the Washington, D.C. and Arlington communities.”

In a virtual race, runners complete the 10-mile course at a site, or on a route, of their choosing, rather than as a group.

“While we had hoped that COVID-19 conditions would allow runners to gather in person this year, the risks remain too great at this time,” organizers said in a statement.

The U.S. Army has also extended the virtual race period for the Ten-Miler. This year’s race will run for over a month and a half, from Oct. 10 until Nov. 29, a change from last year’s week-long period.

Registered runners for this year’s race will be mailed packets including bibs, a finisher coin, a shirt, a calendar and a runner bag.

Registration for the virtual race remains open. Those who previously registered for the in-person race will receive a $30 credit toward next year’s event. The post-race pasta dinner was also canceled; runners who signed up will get refunds and/or credits.

For more information, check out the Army Ten-Miler’s website.