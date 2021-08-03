Spirit, American cancel number of flights at DC-area airports

Two major airlines, Spirit Airlines and American Airlines, canceled a significant number of D.C.-area flights Tuesday.

At BWI Marshall Airport, Spirit canceled 45% of its flights, according to FlightAware.

Spirit Airlines told WTOP the airline is working around the clock to get back on track. It’s blaming the recent cancellations and delays on “operational challenges.”

“We understand how frustrating it is for our guests when plans change unexpectedly, and we’re working to find solutions,” Spirit spokesman Erik Hofmeyer said.

The airline is asking customers to watch for notifications and check their flight status before heading to the airport.

At Reagan National, 15% of American Airlines flights have been canceled, while 8% of their flights have been canceled over at Baltimore-Washington International.

WTOP hasn’t received any reports that the delays and cancellations at Spirit and American are related.

The Associated Press reported Monday that Spirit also had to cancel dozens of flights out of Florida, where the airline is based, due to weather and some “operational challenges.”

“We needed to make proactive cancellations to some flights across the network, but the majority of flights are still scheduled as planned,” Spirit spokesperson Field Sutton said in an email.

According to FlightAware, 227 Spirit flights were canceled Monday and 58 flights were delayed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.