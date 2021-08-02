2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Biles back for beam | Transgender weightlifter makes history | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Spirit: Weather, operational challenges caused flight delays

The Associated Press

August 2, 2021, 11:34 AM

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Weather and some “operational challenges” resulted in a number of Spirit Airlines flight delays and cancellations over the weekend, the South Florida-based airline said.

“We needed to make proactive cancellations to some flights across the network, but the majority of flights are still scheduled as planned,” Spirit spokesperson Field Sutton said in an email.

Dozens of flights were canceled Sunday at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Orlando International Airport, news outlets reported.

Sutton said the airline is “working around the clock to get back on track” following the cancellations.

The airline said in a statement that they’re working to find solutions for affected customers.

According to tracking service Flightaware.com., 227 Spirit flights were canceled Monday and 58 flights were delayed.

