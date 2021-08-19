CORONAVIRUS NEWS : Maryland vaccines update | Biden to require vaccines for nursing home staff | US calls for booster shots | How many vaccinated in DMV? | Local interactive transmission maps
Home » Local News » Kaiser Permanente Health System…

Kaiser Permanente Health System has big expansion plans for DC region

Kristi King | kking@wtop.com

August 19, 2021, 7:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
The Bowie Fairwood Medical Center that opened on Monday offers next-generation technology to more than 10,000 Kaiser Permanente members in Prince George’s County.

Courtesy Kaiser Permanente
The new Kaiser Permanente medical center that opened this week in Bowie, Maryland, kicks off a two-year expansion plan for the D.C. region for that will include a half-dozen state-of-the-art facilities.

Courtesy Kaiser Permanente
kaiser bowie
The Bowie Fairwood Medical Center that opened on Monday offers next-generation technology to more than 10,000 Kaiser Permanente members in Prince George’s County.

Courtesy Kaiser Permanente
“As we expand our footprint and we’re looking to add an additional six centers, some are going to be brand-new centers, some are replacement facilities,” said Gracelyn McDermott, the vice president of Marking, Sales and Business Development at Kaiser Permanente, Mid-Atlantic.

Courtesy Kaiser Permanente
(1/4)
kaiser bowie

The new Kaiser Permanente medical center that opened this week in Bowie, Maryland, kicks off a two-year expansion plan for the D.C. region for that will include a half-dozen state-of-the-art facilities.

“As we expand our footprint and we’re looking to add an additional six centers, some are going to be brand-new centers, some are replacement facilities,” said Gracelyn McDermott, the vice president of Marking, Sales and Business Development at Kaiser Permanente, Mid-Atlantic.

“Our members are going to be able to experience convenient care and receive that care in the way that they choose. And whether that’s in person at any one of our facilities, or virtually via telemedicine,” she said.

So how’s all this being paid for? Kaiser Permanente’s Mid-Atlantic region is part of a broader heath care institution that includes eight additional regions with headquarters in California.

“California, our mother ship, so to speak, has investments that they allocate to the regions that allow us to do this build, and … so in a sense, we’re borrowing some money from our parent company to help fund these facilities,” McDermott said.

A five-year plan just getting underway will determine what, how and where to bring additional health care services to the region. As for what people can expect now?

The Bowie Fairwood Medical Center that opened on Monday offers next-generation technology to more than 10,000 Kaiser Permanente members in Prince George’s County.

It has, for example, exam room chairs that can weigh patients when they sit and then recline into an exam table.

A new facility near the Friendship Heights Metro Station in Chevy Chase, Maryland, is set to open later this fall. It will include seven provider officers for primary care and telehealth.

In Lutherville-Timonium in Baltimore County, the 220,000-square-foot medical center set to open in January 2022 will replace the current Towson Medical Center. It will include a broad array of services including 24/7 advanced urgent care, pharmacy, laboratory and radiology.

In Woodbridge, Virginia, the new Caton Hill facility will be on Minnieville Road near the intersection of Interstate 95 and the Prince William County Parkway. It will have an ambulatory surgery center. It also will include a pharmacy, radiology services, 24/7 advanced urgent care, including a laboratory.

In Springfield, Virginia, a new facility has a projected opening date in mid-2022. It will replace Kaiser Permanente’s current facility with the same collection of comprehensive care services and will include a pharmacy.

The facility being built in Hyattsville, Maryland, is a replacement facility for Kaiser Permanente’s Prince George’s County Medical Center. It’s about two miles away from the current facility, is close to the West Hyattsville Metro Station, and hasn’t been named yet.

Watch a video of the Bowie Fairwood Medical center opening below.

Kristi King

Kristi King is a veteran reporter who has been working in the WTOP newsroom since 1990. She covers everything from breaking news to consumer concerns and the latest medical developments.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Relief groups helping troops bring furry friends overseas

IT asset management helping VA, USCIS tackle technical debt

Navy will likely counsel vaccine-resisting sailors before moving to punitive actions

New cyber executive order a 'necessary shock to the system,' NIST says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up