The new Bowie Fairwood Medical Center will offer next-generation technology to Kaiser Permanente members in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

“We’ve seen our membership for Kaiser Permanente in Prince George’s County more than double in the last 10 years,” said Dr. Shital Desai, physician-in-chief for D.C. and suburban Maryland Kaiser Permanente, which is a nonprofit health plan and hospital system.

“So we now serve over 182,000 patients in Prince George’s County, and we’re very excited about our expanding footprint to be able to bring this quality care to this community,” she said.

The outpatient facility — built from the ground up near the intersection of Maryland routes 450 and 193, at 5400 Hillmeade Road — will provide primary care, behavioral health, allergy, radiology, lab and pharmacy services.

“You have the ability to come in and see your primary care physician or your psychiatrist or OB/GYN doctor, in person or virtually; you have the ability to visit the lab for blood and urine draw; to pick up prescriptions at the pharmacy; and get your radiology studies while you’re here, including X-ray, mammography and bone scan, all under one roof in an integrated fashion,” she said.

There’s a great focus on community space in the center, Desai said, including walking paths, green space and meeting rooms.

Kaiser Permanente currently has four other facilities in Prince George’s County. The new medical center will be the first of six new medical centers Kaiser Permanente plans to open in the region over the next 18 months.

Other new locations will be in Friendship Heights, Hyattsville and Lutherville-Timonium in Maryland and Springfield and Woodbridge in Virginia. The Hyattsville and Springfield locations will be upgrades to replace current facilities.

“And of course, the Bowie Fairwood Medical Center is linked to all of our other centers, physicians and staff, so that in the event that you do need any specialty care, you have the option to receive that care at one of our neighboring centers, in person, or virtually by video or telephone,” Desai said.

The vice president of marketing, sales and business development at Kaiser Permanente Mid-Atlantic is excited about the health system’s expanding footprint.

“You can imagine the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated the importance of health care and our need to expand access to quality health care in our community,” Gracelyn McDermott said. “I’m sure you’re aware Prince George’s County was one of the heaviest hit in this pandemic. We have and will continue to invest in the health of all Prince George’s County residents and are excited to be launching this Bowie facility.”