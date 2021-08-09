Flash flood warning issued for parts of Md., DC

Severe weather is rolling through the D.C. area Monday night, including a risk of flooding for some parts. Here's what you need to know.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for north central D.C., and for southeastern Montgomery County and northern Prince George’s County in Maryland until 9:45 p.m.

Flash Flood Warning including Silver Spring MD, Rockville MD, Bethesda MD until 9:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/i2xQ5LGzT6 — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) August 9, 2021

Radar showed severe thunderstorms with 60 mph winds and hail arriving in D.C. and Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland, NBC Washington meteorologist Matt Ritter said.

Any storms that pop up will also temporarily drop temperatures at those locations, but the drop will not help alleviate the humidity, Ritter said. It will stay warm and humid into the overnight hours with low temperatures never making it below the 70s.

Traffic

The WTOP Traffic Center reported wet condition on roadways causing issues. Southbound on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway, the right side is blocked after Maryland State Route 198 because of flooding. While northbound near the Capital Beltway, one lane was getting by at a downed tree.

Wet conditions on the roads causing issues.

Remember Go Around, Dont drown

Baltimore-Washington Pkwy southbound after MD-198 right side blocked at the flooding. Listen live to WTOP’s latest traffic reports every 10minutes on the 8s. https://t.co/aESgy6FEFU #dctraffic #MDTraffic pic.twitter.com/ljIHdnCahm — WTOP Traffic (@WTOPtraffic) August 9, 2021

Forecast

Another hot and humid today Tuesday. The chance for scattered strong thunderstorms Tuesday will be a little higher because of an upper level disturbance interacting with the hot and humid conditions.

The rest of the workweek will be more of the same: hot and humid with daily afternoon chances of scattered thunderstorms.

The next cold front won’t move through until the weekend with higher chances of showers and storms but we will break the heat wave.

Monday night: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms with heavy downpours. Hazy, warm and muggy. Patchy fog. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday: Hazy, hot, and humid. Scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Some could be severe and with heavy downpours. Highs in the low 90s.

Wednesday: Hazy, very hot, and humid. A few isolated afternoon thunderstorms. High in the low to mid 90s.

Outages