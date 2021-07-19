Coronavirus News: Long-haul symptoms less common in kids | Masking recommended in schools | Surgeon general worries as pandemic worsens | The new breed of patients: Younger, unvaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Manger reportedly new Capitol Police chief

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

July 19, 2021, 4:04 PM

The Associated Press is reporting that Tom Manger has been picked to be the new chief of Capitol Police.

They’re citing “two people briefed on the matter.”

But Manger does not appear to be one of those two people.

Speaking with WTOP’s Kate Ryan, Manger — who has been the chief of the police forces in Fairfax County, Virginia, and Montgomery County — said he has been under consideration, “but there’s been no official decision, at least that I have been told.”

When told that the AP had the story, he laughed and said, “Yeah, but I don’t have it!”

He said Ryan had been the second reporter to contact him regarding the report.

WTOP’s Kate Ryan and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

