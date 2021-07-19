Manger reportedly new Capitol Police chief

"Two people briefed on the matter" say Tom Manger is the new chief of the capitol Police. Manger is evidently not one of those two people.

The Associated Press is reporting that Tom Manger has been picked to be the new chief of Capitol Police.

They’re citing “two people briefed on the matter.”

But Manger does not appear to be one of those two people.

Speaking with WTOP’s Kate Ryan, Manger — who has been the chief of the police forces in Fairfax County, Virginia, and Montgomery County — said he has been under consideration, “but there’s been no official decision, at least that I have been told.”

When told that the AP had the story, he laughed and said, “Yeah, but I don’t have it!”

He said Ryan had been the second reporter to contact him regarding the report.

WTOP’s Kate Ryan and The Associated Press contributed to this report.