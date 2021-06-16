Juneteenth 2021 Event, Festival and Exhibit Guide

The D.C. region is set to commemorate Juneteenth — also known as Emancipation Day — with an array of events, festivals and exhibits this year.

The D.C. region is set to commemorate Juneteenth — also known as Emancipation Day — with an array of events, festivals and exhibits this year. And with coronavirus health restrictions easing, many of the scheduled events will be live and in person.

Juneteenth marks the date — June 19,1865 — when the last enslaved Black Americans learned that they were free under the Emancipation Proclamation, which took effect in 1863.

Confederate soldiers had surrendered to Union forces in April 1865, but the news didn’t reach Texas until June 19.

On Wednesday, Congress voted to make Juneteenth the 12th federal holiday. The bill now goes to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law.

When the bill is signed into law, the federal holiday would be called Juneteenth National Independence Day.

See below for a list of Juneteenth events across the D.C. area.

DC

Maryland

Bethesda African Cemetery Coalition (BACC) Juneteenth Celebration : The march and rally will include live hip-hop performances and dozens of speakers. The BACC is a coalition of activists who work to preserve the burial ground of Black Americans and prevent further desecration of the historical Macedonia Baptist Church’s Moses African Cemetery. Time : noon to 4 p.m. June 19 Location : Macedonia Baptist Church, 5119 River Road, Bethesda Cost : Free

The march and rally will include live hip-hop performances and dozens of speakers. The BACC is a coalition of activists who work to preserve the burial ground of Black Americans and prevent further desecration of the historical Macedonia Baptist Church’s Moses African Cemetery. City of Laurel Juneteenth Celebration : Mayor Craig Moe and the Laurel City Council will host an afternoon of speeches and live performances. The event can also be viewed virtually on the city’s YouTube page. Time : noon on June 19 Location : Laurel Municipal Center, 8103 Sandy Spring Road, Laurel Cost : Free

Mayor Craig Moe and the Laurel City Council will host an afternoon of speeches and live performances. The event can also be viewed virtually on the city’s YouTube page. Prince George’s County Hybrid Festival Weekend : The Department of Parks and Recreation has a number of virtual and in-person events set for the Juneteenth holiday. Online events feature an art exhibition, a panel discussion on trauma and the Black experience, and a DJ Battle. In-person events include an art-supply drive for kids and Juneteenth Mini Celebrations. Registration is required for some events. Time : June 14 to June 19 Locations : Various locations Cost : Free

The Department of Parks and Recreation has a number of virtual and in-person events set for the Juneteenth holiday. Online events feature an art exhibition, a panel discussion on trauma and the Black experience, and a DJ Battle. In-person events include an art-supply drive for kids and Juneteenth Mini Celebrations. Registration is required for some events.

Northern Virginia