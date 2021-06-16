DC nonprofits organize Juneteenth Day of Service event

The Juneteenth Day of Service will be held in Southeast D.C. on Saturday.

The National Black United Front is teaming up with several other local nonprofit organizations to put on a Juneteenth Day of Service in Southeast on Saturday.

Ward 8 Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner Salim Adofo, who oversees NBUF, said the day of service, on the holiday that marks the emancipation of those who were enslaved in the U.S., is about action.

“We don’t want to just hear information; we want to get out and do something. We can use this opportunity to create a space where people can see the brighter side of our community,” he said.

The event will be held at 3 p.m. at Martin Luther King and Malcolm X avenues in Southeast.

Adofo said areas nationwide around roads named after the slain Black civil rights leaders are typically under-resourced and plagued with violence.

Volunteers will clean up the area, and Black businesses will set up shop. About 100 care packages will also be handed out to community members. “The more life that we can bring back to the community, the better,” Adofo said.

Anyone is welcome to come out and help beginning at 3 p.m.