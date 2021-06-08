Heavy rain could bring risk of flooding in DC, some Md. counties

Areas in D.C., as well as in Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland, could see flooding Tuesday night due to oncoming heavy rain.
A flood warning has been issued in east central D.C., south central Anne Arundel County and east central Prince George’s County in Maryland until 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Widely scattered thunderstorms will continue for the next several hours, with most of the activity ending before midnight, Storm Team4 meteorologist Mike Stinneford said.
The National Weather Service radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. One inch to 1 1/2 inches of rain have already fallen.
Rain is expected at times for the rest of the week, and it will stay mild and muggy, with lows in the 70s in the D.C. area.
Morning showers and some scattered downpours in the afternoon are expected Wednesday.
Thursday will be another humid day with rain and storms, especially later in the day.
Friday is looking cool and cloudy with some rain and lower humidity.
Forecast
- Tuesday night: Scattered showers and storms, especially before midnight, otherwise cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
- Wednesday: Chance of morning showers, scattered afternoon rain and storms. Mostly cloudy, humid and warm otherwise. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
- Thursday: Chance of morning rain, afternoon rain at times, otherwise cloudy and muggy. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.
- Friday: Rain at times, some heavy rain, otherwise cloudy, much cooler and a bit humid. Highs in the mid 60s to low 70s.
- Saturday: Partly sunny and pleasant. Highs around 80 degrees.