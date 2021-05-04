CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer shot expanded to children | DC to lift most restrictions May 21 | Montgomery Co. vaccine update | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
FBI: Armed man fatally shot by officers outside CIA headquarters

The Associated Press

May 4, 2021, 1:00 PM

McLEAN, Va. (AP) — At least one FBI agent opened fire on an armed man outside CIA headquarters in Virginia on Monday, authorities said.

An FBI spokeswoman told WTOP in an email Tuesday that the suspect died from his injuries after being taken to the hospital.

“The FBI reviews every shooting incident involving an FBI special agent,” the spokeswoman said. “The review will carefully examine the circumstances of the shooting and collect all relevant evidence from the scene. As the review remains ongoing, we cannot provide any additional details at this time.”

The suspect was shot and wounded after he “emerged from his vehicle with a weapon,” around 6 p.m., the FBI said in a statement.

“The review process is thorough and objective, and is conducted as expeditiously as possible under the circumstances,” the FBI said.

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein contributed to this report.

