Judge halts disgraced police chief from taking council post

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge has temporarily halted a former small-town police chief from taking office as a town commissioner since he was previously convicted of official misconduct.

Thursday’s ruling came barely one hour before former Newport police chief Michael Capriglione was to be sworn in as a town commissioner.

Delaware’s attorney general argues that Capriglione committed an “infamous crime” that makes him ineligible to hold public office.

Capriglione was sentenced to probation in 2019 after lying about an incident in which he crashed his car into another vehicle in the police department parking lot, then ordered the destruction of video surveillance footage.

