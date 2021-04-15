CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Virginia to ease social gathering limits | Do vaccinated people need masks? | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Judge halts disgraced police chief from taking council post

The Associated Press

April 15, 2021, 6:58 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge has temporarily halted a former small-town police chief from taking office as a town commissioner since he was previously convicted of official misconduct.

Thursday’s ruling came barely one hour before former Newport police chief Michael Capriglione was to be sworn in as a town commissioner.

Delaware’s attorney general argues that Capriglione committed an “infamous crime” that makes him ineligible to hold public office.

Capriglione was sentenced to probation in 2019 after lying about an incident in which he crashed his car into another vehicle in the police department parking lot, then ordered the destruction of video surveillance footage.

