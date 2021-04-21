Celebrate Earth Day in and around DC

Earth Day 2021 is Thursday. Here's how you can get out and go green in D.C. this year.

It’s that time of year when people across the globe celebrate the planet.

Earth Day 2021 is Thursday. Here’s how you can go green in D.C. this week.

D.C.’s Department of Energy & Environment has a whole host of Earth Day tips to make your home a little more eco-friendly.

Thursday, April 22

Earth Day Yoga Flow will be raising money for Spring2Action at 9 a.m. at Chrysalis Chiropractic of Alexandria in Virginia.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and the D.C. Department of Energy and Environment Director Tommy Wells will launch the Anacostia Green Boat Program at Kingman and Heritage Islands at 11 a.m.

From noon to 2 p.m., community members in D.C.’s Ward 7 will gather to clean up Marvin Gaye Park and the surrounding area. Masks are required.

At 7 p.m., there will be an Earth Day-themed trivia night hosted by Common Good City Farm on Zoom. Details say teams can be a mix of in-person and virtual. Be sure to register ahead of time.

EarthDay.org will also be streaming starting at noon.

Saturday, April 24

In Silver Spring on Saturday, starting at 9 a.m., is the three-mile Restore Our Earth Fun Run/Walk at at Wheaton Regional Park, hosted by Montgomery Parks. Registration is mandatory, but free. Only 25 guests per start time are allowed, due to COVID-19 restrictions. Montgomery Parks warns that trails are comprised of gravel, paved and natural surface paths, so some sections may not be suitable for wheels. Dogs are allowed but must be leashed.

In D.C. on Saturday is Broccoli City’s Langdon Garden Earth Day Refresh and Clean Up, which runs from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. where volunteers will clear trash and debris and get the garden ready for spring planting. Volunteers will need to bring their own masks but gloves and cleanup supplies will be provided.

Sunday, April 25

On Sunday, Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams is hosting Earth Day Cleanup DC from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Logan Circle Memorial Park. Gloves and trash bags will be provided. Masks are required.