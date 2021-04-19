CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US to resume J&J COVID vaccinations | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | College plans for fall | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Bethany Beach: Don’t dig big holes in the sand

The Associated Press

April 19, 2021, 4:54 AM

BETHANY BEACH, Del. (AP) — A Delaware beach town is banning beachgoers from digging large holes in the sand.

The new ordinance passed unanimously Friday at the Bethany Beach town council meeting and bans holes larger than 1 foot deep and 2 feet wide.

Town officials say the ordinance is a safety measure. They cited reports of rescues in nearby towns when large holes unexpectedly collapsed on children. In Ocean City, Maryland, a Texas woman died in 2017 after she became buried in a hole.

Bethany Beach officials say similar ordinances are in place in beach towns in Maryland, South Carolina, North Carolina and California, among other places.

