CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fauci warns against Super Bowl parties | Local vaccination numbers | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Home » Local News » Some CVS locations in…

Some CVS locations in Maryland, Virginia to offer COVID-19 vaccine

Abigail Constantino

February 3, 2021, 9:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Some CVS locations in Maryland and Virginia will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines to eligible groups starting next week.

In Maryland, some 18 stores will have approximately 11,000 doses available starting Feb. 11, while in Virginia, some 28 stores will have approximately 26,000 doses.

“Our presence in communities across the country makes us an ideal partner for administering vaccines in a safe, convenient, and familiar manner,” Karen S. Lynch, CVS Health president and CEO, said in a statement.

CVS locations in 11 states, including Maryland and Virginia, will get some 250,000 total doses from the federal government through the pharmacy partnership program. Vaccination will be expanded to additional states and locations as more supply becomes available, the company said in a news release.

You can find out which CVS location is offering the vaccine here.

More Coronavirus news

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

USPS creating dashboard to address performance data demands

Senate confirms Mayorkas as Biden's homeland security chief

28 EOs in 2 weeks? Career executives are used to the transition policy sprint

IBM taps head of its New York state business to be new federal lead

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up