Some CVS locations in Maryland, Virginia to offer COVID-19 vaccine

Some CVS locations in Maryland and Virginia will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines to eligible groups starting next week.

In Maryland, some 18 stores will have approximately 11,000 doses available starting Feb. 11, while in Virginia, some 28 stores will have approximately 26,000 doses.

“Our presence in communities across the country makes us an ideal partner for administering vaccines in a safe, convenient, and familiar manner,” Karen S. Lynch, CVS Health president and CEO, said in a statement.

CVS locations in 11 states, including Maryland and Virginia, will get some 250,000 total doses from the federal government through the pharmacy partnership program. Vaccination will be expanded to additional states and locations as more supply becomes available, the company said in a news release.

You can find out which CVS location is offering the vaccine here.

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.