CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » Local News » Delaware reports 9 additional…

Delaware reports 9 additional COVID-19 related deaths

The Associated Press

February 1, 2021, 8:59 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOVER, Del. — State health officials in Delaware are reporting nine additional COVID-19 related deaths.

The Delaware State News reports that the deaths were released in the Delaware Division of Public Health’s daily update on Sunday.

All of the deaths involved people with underlying health conditions. Two people were in long-term care facilities. The ages of those who died ranged from 26 to 87.

Four deaths were in Sussex County, three in Kent County and two in New Castle County. Hospitalizations of people with COVID-19 also rose by 12 to 315. The number of critically ill patients remained at 43.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | National News

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

Agencies are considering the long-term implications telework will have on locality pay, training and office space

No snow days for teleworkers during the pandemic, OPM reminds feds

GSA credits success of record IT revenue savings to transparency, more trust

Agencies relying more often on direct hire authorities to compete for talent, MSPB says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up