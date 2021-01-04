The chair of Loudoun County's Board of Supervisors is asking local elected leaders to encourage their constituents to stay home on Jan. 6, rather than counterprotesting during planned rallies downtown in support of President Donald Trump.

Several D.C.-region officials are asking people to avoid going to downtown D.C. to counterprotest demonstrations held in support of President Donald Trump on Jan. 6.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said the city was working to maintain safety during the protests, but requested that those not attending the protests avoid the area.

“I am asking Washingtonians and those who live in the region to stay out of the downtown area on Tuesday and Wednesday and not to engage with demonstrators who come to our city seeking confrontation, and we will do what we must to ensure all who attend remain peaceful,” Bowser said in a statement.

Loudoun County Board of Supervisors Chair-At-Large Phyllis Randall was the first local leader to ask other local elected officials to discourage constituents from going to D.C. to counterprotest during Wednesday rallies in support of President Donald Trump. She called the situation “a tinderbox.”

Randall told WTOP, “I’ve been thinking, and frankly praying about what I might be able to do,” to head off what she called “fairly dangerous” protests.

Trump has claimed his defeat was due to fraudulent election practices — courts have rejected that argument.

“In one clear voice, I join other regional leaders in strongly discouraging any persons or groups from traveling to Washington, D.C., for the purpose of staging a counterprotest,” Randall said, Sunday afternoon.

Trump’s die-hard supporters vowed to come to D.C. to rally and protest on the day Congress votes to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. The president has encouraged these demonstrations, promising it will be “wild.”

“In the face of organizations that are more than willing — and in fact eager — to engage in violent acts, counterprotesters can only serve to inflame an already dangerous situation,” Randall said. “In addition, the presence of counterprotesters will put unneeded strain on law enforcement in the District of Columbia.”

In November and December, election protests drew members of the extremist group the Proud Boys, and some confrontations turned violent in the neighborhood close to Black Lives Matter Plaza, just north of Lafayette Square.

“Counterprotesting will unnecessarily embolden these fringe groups,” Randall said.

Asbury United Methodist Church told WTOP that they have asked D.C. police to increase presence and surveillance. The church was one of two historically black churches that had Black Lives Matter banners burned by members of the Proud Boys during protests last month.

Street closures and restrictions are in place for Jan. 5 and 6.

D.C. police and the D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency (HSEMA) will be working with the city’s Emergency Operations Center beginning Jan. 4 in preparation for the protests.

Mayor Bowser said that D.C. police will be fully activated with all staff reporting for response on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“I understand and join you in your desire to show support for our elections process, democracy and the constitution,” but “for now, be smart and remain safe,” Randall said.

“Please stay home on Jan. 6.”

WTOP’s Valerie Bonk and Zeke Hartner contributed to this report.