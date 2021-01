What DC streets are closed for pro-Trump rallies and demonstrations?

There are extensive street closures and no-parking restrictions and in downtown D.C. with pro-Trump rallies planned throughout Wednesday.

The restrictions are concentrated around the White House and parts of the National Mall.

“Vehicles will be allowed to enter the restricted area if they are on essential business or traveling to-and-from their residence,” D.C. police said.

Below is a map of the street closures.

The demonstrations and rallies planned for Jan. 6 come as Congress meets to formally count electoral votes from November’s presidential election, and where lawmakers will affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

There are extensive no-parking restrictions in downtown.

See the full list of no-parking areas and street closures below.

Emergency No Parking until 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021:

H Street from 15th Street, NW to 17th Street, NW

I Street from 15th Street, NW to 17th Street, NW

Connecticut Avenue from H Street, NW to L Street, NW

Vermont Avenue from H Street, NW to L Street, NW

15th Street from I Street to K Street, NW (west side of McPherson Square)

17th Street from I Street to K Street, NW (east side of Farragut Square)

Emergency No Parking until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021:

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to 18th Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

E Street from 9th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

F Street from 12th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

G Street from 12th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

I Street from 9th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

I Street from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

H Street from 9th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

H Street from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

K Street from 9th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

New York Avenue from 9th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

17th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to L Street, NW (west side of Farragut Square)

15th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to L Street, NW (east side of McPherson Square)

16th Street from K Street, NW to O Street, NW

14th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to L Street, NW

13th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to L Street, NW

12th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

11th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

10th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

9th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

7th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to E Street, NW

6th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

4th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

3rd Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

New York Avenue from 18th Street, NW to 17th Street, NW

C Street from 18th Street, NW to 17th Street, NW

D Street from 18th Street, NW to 17th Street, NW

Madison Drive from 3rd Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

Jefferson Drive from 3rd Street, SW to 15th Street, SW

Street Closures

The following street closures are in effect until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday: