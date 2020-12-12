Thousands of pro-Trump supporters rally again in DC

Supporters of President Donald Trump are returning to D.C. on Saturday for a pair of rallies to back his efforts to overturn the election that he lost.

The contest saw former Vice President Joe Biden declared the victor with 306 electoral votes to Mr. Trump’s 232. This protest comes as all 50 states and D.C. have certified the results of their elections.

Thousands gathered in downtown D.C. chanting “stop the steal” and “four more years” with flags waving.

The two most prominent groups at this protest are “Million MAGA March” and “Women for America First.” Both groups are calling for “transparency” as the Electoral College prepares to convene to seal Biden’s victory.

Freedom Plaza is one area where it’s hard to get a crowd view from ground level. Best try. The pro-Trump crowd is spread out between three events this morning—this, the Jericho March on the Mall and another rally at the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/XvG9YncjgQ — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) December 12, 2020

Some protesters began filtering into Black Lives Matter Plaza as early as Friday afternoon, and some traded barbed words with those who were already in the plaza.

On Friday, WTOP’s Ken Duffy said he witnessed an exchange where supporters of President Trump began yelling back and forth with counter protesters, before a Trump supporter yelled back, “I’ll see you tomorrow.”

D.C. police said five demonstrators were arrested on assault charges between Friday night and Saturday morning. Of those arrested, three are from Maryland, another is from Virginia and one is from New York.

The weekend rallies come a month after a pro-Trump demonstration that drew at least 10,000 people to the capital. The day began with Trump thrilling his supporters by driving by in his limousine and ended with scattered clashes between Trump supporters and D.C.-area activists near Black Lives Matter Plaza.

Saturday’s rallies are meant as a show of force just two days before the Electoral College meets to formally elect Joe Biden as the next president. Trump refuses to concede the election, citing baseless claims of fraud.

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a lawsuit to overturn Biden’s election victory, ending an attempt to get legal issues rejected by state and federal judges before the nation’s highest court.

Despite the ruling, recently pardoned national security adviser Michael Flynn spoke to the crowds on Saturday and encouraged them to keep hope in President Trump’s bid to overturn the election results.

Former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn who was pardoned last month addresses the crowd here at Freedom Plaza as Trump supporters chant “Fight like Flynn” #MarchForTrump #MillionMagaMarch pic.twitter.com/6isinmfciH — Ken Duffy (@KenDuffyNews) December 12, 2020

One of the rallies is being held at Freedom Plaza downtown and the other nearby on the National Mall.

At Freedom Plaza, demonstrators erupted into cheers as Marine One flew over the crowd midday Saturday. Earlier in the day, President Trump said he planned to go to West Point, New York to attend the Army-Navy football game.

Organizers of the Freedom Plaza rally seem intent on avoiding confrontations, telling demonstrators to avoid certain hotels and marking off large chunks of downtown Washington as a “no-go zone.”

The event on the mall, dubbed the Jericho March, is described on its website as a several-hour “prayer rally” with a series of sermons and speakers “praying for the walls of corruption and election fraud to fall down.”

WTOP’s Will Vitka, Abigail Constantino, Zeke Hartner and The Associated Press contributed to this report.