2 injured in George Washington Parkway crash

Laura Spitalniak | @LauraSpitalniak

January 12, 2021, 9:25 PM

The crash ended with a water rescue, as both cars ended up in the Potomac River, D.C. Fire and EMS said.

Two people were injured and transported to local hospitals Tuesday night after a crash near the border between D.C. and Virginia.

One car was fully submerged and the other partially submerged.

D.C. and Arlington, Virginia, responders rescued the two victims.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. on the northbound side of the George Washington Parkway.


As of 9:30 p.m., WTOP Traffic Reporter Bob Immler said all lanes are cleared on the parkway.

The extend of the injuries is unknown.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

