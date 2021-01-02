2 injured in George Washington Parkway crash

Two people were injured and transported to local hospitals Tuesday night after a crash near the border between D.C. and Virginia.

Two people were injured and transported to local hospitals Tuesday night after a crash near the border between D.C. and Virginia.

The crash ended with a water rescue, as both cars ended up in the Potomac River, D.C. Fire and EMS said.

One car was fully submerged and the other partially submerged.

D.C. and Arlington, Virginia, responders rescued the two victims.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. on the northbound side of the George Washington Parkway.

Update water rescue GW Pkwy N/B north of I-395. 2 adult males transported with non life threatening injuries. @DCPoliceDept have divers in water investigating submerged vehicle. #DCsBravest Fireboats assisting. This will be an @ArlingtonVaFD & @usparkpolicepio incident. pic.twitter.com/gvaYhHeWVP — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) January 13, 2021



As of 9:30 p.m., WTOP Traffic Reporter Bob Immler said all lanes are cleared on the parkway.

The extend of the injuries is unknown.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.