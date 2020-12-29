CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | California virus deaths rocket higher | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
Home » Local News » Delaware's coronavirus hospitalizations spike again

Delaware’s coronavirus hospitalizations spike again

The Associated Press

December 29, 2020, 9:07 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOVER, Del. — The number of people who are hospitalized in Delaware with the coronavirus has bounced back up to its third-highest total.

The Delaware State News reported Monday that the spike followed days of continued decreases of hospitalizations. Health officials in Delaware said that hospitalizations rose by 25 compared to the previous day.

The total number of hospitalizations was at 428 as of Sunday of Sunday evening. The Delaware Division of Public Health said that 60 of the hospitalizations were considered critical. Health officials also announced one new COVID-19-related death in Monday’s report. The state’s death toll is now 898. The state’s total number of positive coronavirus cases is now 55,488.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Payroll providers offer slightly different plans for collecting 2020 deferred taxes

NSF develops predictive model to flag improper payments in grants

With new cloud policy, Navy moves back to a centralized approach

6 months in, Marines 5G base is working on autonomous vehicles and more

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up