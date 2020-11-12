CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 'Unprecedented surge’ in cases possible after Thanksgiving | Va. to tighten COVID-19 restrictions amid surge | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Local News » West Virginia ramps up…

West Virginia ramps up seat belt enforcement starting Monday

The Associated Press

November 12, 2020, 4:04 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia highway enforcers are taking part in this year’s Click It or Ticket effort that begins Monday.

Transportation officials say anyone caught traveling without a buckled seat belt or traveling with unrestrained children will be ticketed.

The two-week mobilization coincides with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s campaign during the busy holiday travel season.

West Virginia law enforcement agencies will work with colleagues in Maryland and Virginia on Monday and in Kentucky and Ohio on Nov. 20 in a coordinated effort involving border counties.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Senate appropriators make clear support for agencywide shared services, but not governmentwide efforts

State Department ‘reimagine taskforce’ collecting IT lessons learned during COVID-19

CISA cyber exec resigns, another may be fired

Commerce’s ITA has a head start on its digital transformation journey

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up