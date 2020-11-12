Flash flood watch in effect for DC region as rain continues Thursday

Most of the D.C. region will remain under a flash flood watch until 11 a.m. Thursday as rain continues to make its way into the region. Here's what you need to know.

Most of the D.C. region will remain under a flash flood watch until 11 a.m. Thursday as rain continues to make its way into the region.

The National Weather Service has also issued a flood warning for D.C., parts of Montgomery County and Prince George’s County in Maryland, and Arlington County, Fairfax County, Alexandria, Fairfax and Falls Church in Virginia until 5 a.m.

Similar flood warnings have been issued in Virginia for most of Culpeper, Fauquier and Prince William Counties and Manassas and Manassas Park until 4:30 a.m.

A flash flood warning in St. Mary’s County, Maryland, is in effect until 4 a.m.

“A deep fetch of tropical moisture ahead of a strong cold front has brought us the two rounds of heavy rain, the first was most of Wednesday during the day and the second is from now through the Thursday morning rush,” Storm Team4 meteorologist Matt Ritter said.

The cold front will pass through the region during the day Thursday, so temperatures will be highest in the morning before falling the rest of the day, Ritter said.

Temperatures Thursday will fall into the low to mid 60s.

The weekend’s weather will be much more ordinary for early November.

Forecast:

Thursday: Steady rain during the first half of the day. Cloudy and cooler. Highs: upper 50s.

Friday: Cooler, sunny and seasonable. Highs: mid 50s to high 60s.

Saturday: Seasonably chilly with high clouds. Highs: mid to upper 50s.

Sunday: Increasing clouds. Highs: upper 50s to low 60s.

Current conditions: