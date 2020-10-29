Zeta brings rain, flood risk to DC area

The remnants of Zeta bring rain and risk of flooding to the D.C. area Thursday.

The remnants of Zeta will bring rain and risk of flooding to the D.C. area Thursday.

A flood watch is in effect for the area from 5 a.m. until 11 p.m., as 1 to 3 inches of rain could come down Thursday through Friday morning.

“Flooding and flash flood will be a concern in spots (Thursday) as pockets of heavy rain impact the area at times. Winds will become gusty later Thursday and remain breezy to windy on Friday,” Storm Team4 meteorologist Amelia Draper said.

Here is an overview of what to expect from the remnants of Zeta. A widespread 2 to 3 inches of rainfall are likely with a Flood Watch in effect from 4 AM through 10 PM Thursday. Minor instances of flooding will be possible as this system moves through. #MDwx #VAwx #WVwx #DCwx pic.twitter.com/S0Dk0HESzy — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) October 29, 2020

There may also be some isolated wind damage with the waterlogged ground. In anticipation of the rainy weather, D.C. coronavirus testing sites will be closed Thursday.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday will start out cold with frost and freeze concerns, mainly north and west of D.C.

And don’t forget to set your clocks back and enjoy that extra hour of sleep, as daylight saving time ends Sunday.

Forecast

Thursday: Rain, heavy at times otherwise cloudy, breezy and cool. Highs: 50s to low 60s.

Friday: Scattered showers, especially earlier in the day. Mostly cloudy, chilly and breezy. Highs: low to mid 50s.

Saturday: Sunny and chilly. Highs: upper 40s to low 50s.

Sunday: Partly sunny and becoming breezy. Showers possible later in the day. Highs: around 60.

Current weather