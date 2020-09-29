Ex-Metro worker sentenced in scheme involving former NFL player

The former employee admitted to the fraud, which involved charging Metro credit cards for products that were never delivered.

A former Metro employee who admitted to helping defraud the agency out of over $300,000 was sentenced Tuesday to two weeks of federal prison time and now must repay much of what was stolen.

Kirby Smith was also sentenced in the Eastern District of Virginia to two years of supervised release, according to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s inspector general’s office.

Smith must pay over $174,000 in restitution to WMATA.

The scheme involved several people — including Kirby, another former WMATA employee and Brian Carpenter, who played cornerback for the Washington Football Team in the 1980s.

Carpenter, who also pleaded guilty to his role as the essential ringleader, concocted a plan to charge Metro credit cards for cleaning products that were never delivered.

At the time, Carpenter was running a janitorial cleaning-supply business called the Flintstone Group in Leesburg.

According to court documents, Kirby said he was looking to “make some money on the side” during a summer 2013 meeting, at which Carpenter was also present.

Kirby received $10,000 for his role but was directly involved in the theft of almost $175,000 in the scheme, which ran between 2013 and 2015.

Overall, Carpenter’s fraudulent operation led to more than $300,000 lifted from Metro.

Carpenter himself pleaded guilty over the summer to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and faces up to 20 years in prison at sentencing in December.