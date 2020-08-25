CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Worry about pandemic pods | Va.'s utility shut-off moratorium | Delaware leaders push back on high-risk status | Latest coronavirus test results
Strong thunderstorms possible for Maryland, Virginia southern suburbs

Abigail Constantino

August 25, 2020, 8:47 PM

Strong to severe thunderstorms will continue across the D.C. area Tuesday night.

The bulk of the severe weather is expected to be over by 10 p.m., and a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for parts of Maryland and Virginia in the southern suburbs until 11 p.m. Tuesday.

It will turn less humid overnight, as a cold front pushes through, Storm Team4 meteorologist Mike Stinneford said.

Behind the front on Wednesday, it will be a nice day with sunshine, cooler temperatures and lower humidity.

Temperatures will soar back into the 90s on Thursday, with showers and thunderstorms returning of Friday.

The remnants of Hurricane Laura could bring a soaking rain Saturday, but the weekend could end on a beautiful note.

Forecast

Tuesday night: Heavy thunderstorms over the southern suburbs, ending by 11 p.m. Clearing and becoming less humid overnight. Lows mid 60s to lower 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. A slight chance of an afternoon storm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Friday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rain and gusty winds are possible. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday: Sunny, breezy, cooler and less humid. Highs near 80.

Curren weather

 

