Ex-Fenwick Island police chief charged with falsifying records

FENWICK ISLAND, Del. — A former police chief in a Delaware beach town has been indicted on charges he falsified firearm certification records that qualified him to be a law enforcement officer.

The Delaware News Journal reports that William Boyden was indicted last week on charges of official misconduct and falsifying business records.

Boyden resigned earlier this year after 13 years as the chief of Fenwick Island police.

The indictment accused him of submitting false reports about his firearm certifications and qualifications to the Delaware Council on Police Training.

The newspaper said he couldn’t immediately be reached for comment and no attorney was listed for him.

