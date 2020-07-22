‘Dangerous’ heat and severe storms forecast for DC area

The D.C. area is in for one more day of heat indexes over 100 degrees, but before that, Wednesday will be a sweltering day that could end in severe storms. Here's what you need to know.

The D.C. area is in for another day of heat indexes over 100 degrees, with forecasters warning of dangerous heat on Wednesday evening.

Wednesday will be a sweltering day with heat indexes up to about 109, according to NBC Washington meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts.

The National Weather Service has posted a Heat Advisory for the immediate D.C. suburbs, eastern Maryland and much of northern Virginia, noting a risk of heat-related illness without proper hydration.

In addition to the brutal temperatures, storms are expected to develop west of the city early this afternoon and will travel east through the evening commute.

Some could be strong to severe, and storm coverage is likely to be greater Wednesday than in previous days.

“Storm and rain chances will continue through the late evening and we could even still have a few lingering storms overnight,” Ricketts said. “Either way, dangerous heat once again through your Wednesday.”

Wednesday’s thunderstorms carry a risk of strong to severe winds, heavy rain, frequent lightning and small hail. Chances of rain are high, Ricketts said, with about an 80% risk of storms from this afternoon through late evening.

Heat Advisories expanded westward to include the Shenandoah Valley for today. pic.twitter.com/XIhw6QO6EE — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) July 22, 2020

The District has a list of cooling centers available online.

Thursday is looking a little cooler, though not by much, with temperatures expected to stay in the low 90s. Heat indexes will still reach around 100 with a humid air mass in place.

Expect another round of thunderstorms Thursday afternoon through the evening, some of which could be strong to severe again.

By Friday, there will be more clouds and sunshine with temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. The region could see more thunderstorms Friday, but with only a 30% chance.

The weekend looks dry with falling humidity Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will stay in the 90s through the weekend.

Forecast:

Wednesday: Hot and humid. Partly cloudy with 80% chance of afternoon storms. Some could be strong to severe. Temps: Mid- to upper 90s.

Wednesday night: Lingering storms. Turning partly cloudy with some areas of fog. Temps: Mid- 70s to low 80s.

Thursday: More clouds than sun, not as hot but muggy. 60% chance of strong to severe storms. Temps: Lower to mid-90s Heat Index: Low 100s.

Friday: Partly Sunny with storms possible through the day (30%). Still muggy but slightly cooler. Temps: Around 90. Heat Index: low to mid-90s.

Current conditions:

Power outages: