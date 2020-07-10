Delaware State Police gets first woman superintendent

Melissa A. Zebley has served with the state police force for 28 years. She will be replacing Col. Nathaniel McQueen Jr.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware officials have appointed the first woman to serve as the superintendent of the state’s police force.

The Delaware Safety and Homeland Security Department said in a news release Delaware State Police Lt. Col. Melissa A. Zebley was appointed to the position on Thursday. Zebley has served with the state police force for 28 years. She will be replacing Col. Nathaniel McQueen Jr.

The Delaware News Journal reports McQueen retired from the police force to serve as the secretary for the Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security.

