Protests in the DC area continue for an 11th day

Protests over the death of George Floyd will continue for an 11th day in the D.C. area. Here's where the protests will be held.

Monday’s protests come as Houston holds a six-hour viewing for the man who died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for nearly 9 minutes. Floyd grew up in Houston, the final stop in a series of memorials in his honor.

Massive crowds of gathered in D.C. on Saturday, and demonstrations on Sunday were smaller.

On Sunday, protesters marched and chanted, “Black lives matter. What is his name? George Floyd. Say her name. Breonna Taylor. No justice, no peace. No racist police.”

Saturday in the District, police told WTOP one arrest was made for property destruction.

On Sunday, there were no reported arrests.

Here’s where Monday’s protests will be:

A group of Catholic protestors will gather at 11 a.m. on Monday at Lafayette Square in D.C. for a “prayerful protest.” The prayer will begin at noon and the group will then move in prayer toward the White House.

In Bethesda, Maryland, a gathering is set for 5 p.m. on River Road near Little Falls Parkway. The demonstration begins at Macedonia Baptist Church and then continues across River Road. It is organized by the Bethesda African Cemetery Coalition and Showing Up for Racial Justice.

Two protests are planned in Silver Spring on Monday. The first is at 4:30 p.m. at the Blair Park Shopping Center on East West Highway. The second is at 6:30 p.m. at Northwood High School.

In Laurel, protesters plan to meet at Granville Gude Park at 1 p.m.