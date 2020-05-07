Montgomery County police officer fatally shoots man with knife

A Montgomery County police officer shot and killed a man who was wielding a knife Thursday afternoon in the White Oak area of Silver Spring, Maryland.

The deadly shooting happened in the 1500 block of Hadden Manor Court. The man who was shot was taken to the hospital, where he died, Montgomery County police Chief Marcus Jones said during a news conference.

Around 2:15 p.m., police said the man threw a rock in a neighbor’s window and told the neighbor to call the police. The neighbor told police that the man was holding a “large butcher knife,” Jones said.

Police arrived and saw the man holding the knife and ordered him to get on the ground several times. Jones said the man rushed at an officer and the officer retreated a bit, and the man started walking backward.

Police again asked him to get on the ground and to drop the knife. The man started to walk backward and then started to run aggressively toward the officer while holding the knife, Jones said.

The officer fired his weapon, and the man went down. No officers were injured.

The incident was caught on video by body-worn camera and a witness who filmed what happened, Jones said. Witnesses are also being interviewed by police.

The name of the man who was killed and the name of the officer involved will be released at a later date, Jones said.

When the Montgomery County police investigation is over, the events will be turned over to the Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office for review.

