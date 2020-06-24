Handful of smaller museums in DC area reopen

Some smaller museums in Virginia, Maryland and D.C. have reopened amid the coronavirus pandemic.

If you are hoping to get some field trips in with your kids at some local museums amid the coronavirus pandemic, you will have a minimal selection from which to choose.

Museums and galleries are allowed to reopen under the District’s second recovery phase with limited capacity and strong safeguards for physical distancing. Under D.C. Health guidelines, museums are allowed to organize small events of up to 50 people but guided tours are still barred.

Maryland and Virginia have seen similar measures for their museums during phase two of reopening.

Most museums appear to be taking a cautious approach like the Smithsonian and have not announced plans for reopening.

However, even if museums reopen, the visitors may not come.

Recent data released by the consulting firm, Colleen Dilenschneider shows plans to visit a museum by adults in the D.C. region within the next month are significantly lower than last year, but plans to visit within three months is much more comparable to 2019.

If you still want to head out to some of the area museums, here are a few that are open as of June 24:

DC

Maryland

Virginia