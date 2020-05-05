Three suspects in Maryland slaying jailed in West Virginia

Authorities say three of the four people accused in the death of a Maryland man are in jail in West Virginia.

WESTMINSTER, Md. (AP) — Authorities say three of the four people accused in the death of a Maryland man are in jail in West Virginia.

The Carroll County Times reports 27-year-old Emily R. Day of Westminster is being held without bond in Eastern Regional Jail on charges stemming from the death of Jonathan Riddle in March.

Also, 22-year-old Monroe Merrell of Westminster faces charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping in Riddle’s death and is jailed in Virginia Beach Correctional Center.

David Sanford Jr., 26, is being held in West Virginia without bond for first-degree murder and kidnapping.

Multiple charges are filed against John Black III, who is also being held in Eastern Regional Jail without bond.

