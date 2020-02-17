17-year-old student’s killing rattles Charles County community

Support services were on hand at North Point High School after the news that 17-year-old student, Bradley A. Brown, was shot to death in his driveway Tuesday night. Authorities are still investigating the shooting.

Bradley A. Brown was a senior, and he was enrolled in the school’s criminal justice program, principal Daniel Kaple said in a letter to the school community.

“This is a heartbreaking time for Bradley’s family and our school community. We all the feel the loss, and Bradley’s contribution to North Point will long be remembered,” Kaple wrote.

Just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, Brown was found shot to death in his driveway in the 3100 block of Warehouse Landing Road in Bryans Road, Maryland. Investigators with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said they don’t believe the shooting was random.

Brown was the son of a Prince George’s County police officer. A sheriff’s office spokeswoman said the investigation is ongoing, and there is no evidence so far to suggest the shooting is related to his father’s work in law enforcement.

At a news conference Wednesday, school officials said a support team greeted students in the morning, and that services, including counselors and peer workers, will be available for as long as needed.

Brown also ran cross-country, and coach Jimmy Ball spoke highly of the teen.

“Bradley ran cross-country for me for four years. Great young man. This is a sad day,” Ball said. He added that his wife, who had Brown as a student, was especially taking the news hard.

Ball called the cross-country team “a tight-knit family” and said, “They’re taking it really hard. That was one of their family members that passed away.”

He recalled Brown’s big smile and how the senior student got along with everyone. “He’s going to be missed,” Ball said.

The Charles County government tweeted Wednesday morning that it would be flying the county flag at half-staff in honor of Brown, who they also called a county government employee.

“We just lost an opportunity to have an outstanding young man come and contribute to the community,” Kaple said.

Anyone with information about Brown’s killing is asked to call Detective R. Johnson at (301) 609-6453. To share an anonymous tip, contact Crime Solvers by phone at 1-866-411-TIPS, or online.

