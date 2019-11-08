What’s open, what’s closed for Veterans Day 2019

Veterans Day is a federal holiday meant to honor those who have served in the military. Since it's a federal holiday, there are a number of changes to schools, transportation and services. See a full list here.

Since it’s a federal holiday, post offices are closed, and most banks will also be closed.

You can also expect closings at local schools, local government offices and some parking and transit changes.

Metro and other transit changes

The Metro system will open at 5 a.m. and close at 11:30 p.m. Monday, like a normal weekday. However, trains will operate on a Saturday schedule, meaning trains every 12 minutes during daytime hours. Riders will pay off-peak fares all day. In addition, parking will be free at all Metro parking facilities.

Metrobus will run on a Saturday supplemental schedule. You can see timetables on the Metro website.

MetroAccess subscription trips are canceled, so you’ll need to make a separate reservation online if you need to travel Monday.

The MARC train will run on a reduced “R” schedule on all three lines.

There is no VRE service Monday.

In Montgomery County, Maryland, the RideOn bus will operate a special modified holiday schedule. You can see timetables on the Montgomery County Department of Transportation website.

TheBus in Prince George’s County, Maryland, will run on a regular weekday schedule.

In Arlington, Virginia, there is reduced ART bus service. The only routes operating are 41, 42, 45, 51, 55, 77 and 87, and they are running on a Saturday schedule. Find timetables on the ART website.

In Alexandria, the DASH bus will run on a regular weekday schedule.

In Fairfax County, the Fairfax Connector will operate on a special holiday weekday service schedule, which means several routes will not be running. See the full list of routes on the Fairfax County website.

PRTC OmniRide Express buses in Prince William County, Virginia, and the surrounding areas will not run Monday but all other OmniRide buses — including OmniRide Metro Express, OmniRide Local and OmniRide Cross County Connector — will operate on a regular schedule.

DC

Monday is a holiday for students and teachers at D.C. Public Schools.

There will be no trash or recycling pickup in D.C. Monday and collections will slide to the next day for the rest of the week.

All Department of Motor Vehicles locations are closed both Saturday Nov. 9 as well as Monday.

Most public libraries will be closed Monday, however a library in each of D.C.’s eight wards will be open from 9:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. See the list of libraries that are open Monday on the DCPL website.

Parking meter fees will not be enforced Monday.

Maryland

Veterans Day is a state holiday in Maryland. All Motor Vehicle Administration facilities are closed.

Montgomery County

County offices are closed.

Public schools are in session, however it’s an early release day for most students.

Montgomery County Public Libraries are closed Monday.

Aquatic centers are open, however recreation centers and senior centers are closed.

All county-provided trash and recycling collection is canceled. Collections slide to the next day. The transfer station is open for you to drop off trash and recyclables but the recycling center is closed.

Parking at public garages, lots and at curbside meters is free.

Prince George’s County

In Prince George’s County, county offices are closed for the holiday.

Students have the day off for the holiday. Parent-teacher conferences are being held.

There will be no bulky trash pickup Monday but organics collections, including food scraps and yard trim, will still occur.

The Prince George’s County Memorial Library System is closed Sunday, Nov. 10 and Monday, Nov. 11.

Howard County

Howard County government offices, courts and the animal shelter are all closed Monday.

Schools are in session.

There will be regular trash and recycling pickups and the Alpha Ridge Landfill will be open.

County parks and community centers are open.

Parking regulations and fees remain in effect on Veterans Day.

The Howard County Public Library is closed Monday.

Virginia

Veterans is a state holiday in Virginia. Department of Motor Vehicles offices are closed.

Alexandria

City government offices are open.

Trash and recycling pickup will operate as usual; there will be no “holiday slide.”

All recreation and art centers will operate on a regular schedule.

Alexandria City Public Schools are open.

Parking restrictions at metered spaces and residential parking districts are suspended for the holiday.

Alexandria Library branches as well as the Talking Books Service at Beatley Central Library will be open November. The Law Library on King Street will be closed.

You can see more details about city services on Veterans Day on the Alexandria City government website.

Arlington County

Parking meters will not be enforced.

Arlington County Public Schools are closed Monday.

The Arlington Public Library is also closed.

County parks and recreation centers are open, but administrative offices are closed.

Trash pickup and recycling will operated on a regular schedule.

Fairfax County

Fairfax County government offices are closed Monday.

The Fairfax County Public Library is closed.

Fairfax County Public Schools are open.

Trash and recycling pickup run by the county will operate as normal. If a private company picks up your trash, contact your hauler to learn of any service disruptions.

The Recycling and Disposal Centers at the Interstate 66 Transfer Station and the Interstate 95 Landfill Complex are both open.

