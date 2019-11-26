DC man charged with murder of woman found dead at site of Prince George’s Co. brush fire

Police in D.C. have arrested a man suspected of killing a woman whose body was later found set on fire in Prince George's County, Maryland.

Police in D.C. have arrested a man suspected of killing a woman whose body was later found set on fire in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Thomas Fields Jr., 36, of Southeast D.C., has been charged with premeditated first-degree murder in the killing of 24-year-old Marquita Lucas.

D.C. police have said they believe Lucas, who lived in Northwest D.C., was killed in a house in the 3700 block of Horner Place Southeast on Aug. 17.

Her body was discovered about 24 miles away, near a wooded area off Crain Highway, along Mill Branch Road in Bowie, Maryland. First responders were dispatched to what they thought was the scene of a brush fire and found the charred remains of her body.

Investigators said an autopsy revealed that Lucas suffered multiple injuries.

Police first identified Lucas as the victim on Oct. 1, saying the delay in releasing her name was because of the crime’s multiple locations.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.