GW Parkway, I-70 blocked after serious crashes

Three major traffic incidents may affect your morning commute Monday in the D.C. area. They are on the George Washington Parkway, Interstate 70 and Interstate 95.

In Arlington, Virginia, all southbound George Washington Parkway traffic is diverted to Interstate 395 because of an box truck that is on its side south of the 14th Street bridge. Traffic is diverted to southbound I-395. The ramp from northbound I-395 to the southbound George Washington Parkway is closed.

In Howard County, Maryland, eastbound Interstate 70 in Ellicott City is closed before U.S. 40/Exit 82 because of a serious crash involving a tractor-trailer and two cars. Traffic is diverted to Md. 32.

On northbound I-395 near the Pentagon, a crash involving an overturned vehicle had been cleared by 5:30 a.m. Delays are dissipating.

All lanes on southbound Interstate 95 before Md. 200/Intercounty Connector in Prince George’s County had reopened as of 5:30 a.m. after another serious accident involving a tractor-trailer and several cars.

