New development coming in 1989 disappearance of Va. woman

There could be a break in the case of a Virginia woman who vanished in 1989.

The office of Stafford County Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Olsen will hold a news conference Friday morning regarding the disappearance and death of Marta Haydee Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was 28 when she disappeared in 1989; her body was found in 1991 and identified by DNA testing in 2018.

She was the estranged wife of Jose Rodriguez-Cruz, who is serving a 12-year prison sentence for the death of his girlfriend Pamela Butler.

Butler’s brother, Derrick, has worked for years to make sure Rodriguez-Cruz is charged in Rodriguez’s death.

Derrick Butler told WTOP Thursday that he had been called Wednesday by an assistant prosecutor in Stafford County Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Olsen’s office and asked to show up at Friday’s news conference.

He said he hadn’t heard from them in months and so was surprised to get the call, but that he was told the announcement had to do with Rodriguez and Rodriguez-Cruz.

They didn’t say anything about an indictment or an arrest, Derrick Butler said, but “They told me I would be happy.”

Rodriguez-Cruz confessed to killing Butler in the basement of her D.C. home in 2009. Police used cadaver-sniffing dogs in December 2017 to try to find her body along the Interstate 95 Express Lanes between Quantico and Garrisonville Road, which is where Rodriguez-Cruz said he buried her.

Rodriguez-Cruz is believed to have killed Marta Rodriguez, authorities have said, but he hasn’t been charged. Police said in June 2018 that charges were pending.

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein contributed to this report.

