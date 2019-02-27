202
Home » Local News » Maryland Coast Guard lieutenant…

Maryland Coast Guard lieutenant with ‘domestic terror’ plot indicted on drug, weapons charges

By Hallie Mellendorf February 27, 2019 5:40 pm 02/27/2019 05:40pm
This image provided by the U.S. District Court in Maryland shows a photo of firearms and ammunition that was in the motion for detention pending trial in the case against Christopher Paul Hasson. Prosecutors say that Hasson, a Coast Guard lieutenant is a "domestic terrorist" who wrote about biological attacks and had a hit list that included prominent Democrats and media figures. He is due in court on Feb. 21 in Maryland. Prosecutors say Hasson espoused extremist views for years. Court papers say Hasson described an "interesting idea" in a 2017 draft email that included "biological attacks followed by attack on food supply." (U.S. District Court via AP)

The Coast Guard lieutenant who was arrested earlier this month after federal prosecutors accused him of plotting a domestic terror attack was indicted on gun and drug charges Wednesday.

Christopher Paul Hasson, 49, of Silver Spring, Maryland, faces federal charges that include unlawful possession of silencers, possession of firearms by a drug addict and unlawful user, and possession of a controlled substance.

Prosecutors have said these charges are the “proverbial tip of the iceberg.”

Hasson — a self-described white nationalist who was found to possess 17 firearms and what appeared to be a hit list of prominent liberal politicians and media figures — has been held without bail since his arrest on Feb. 15.

Related Stories

At his first court appearance last Thursday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Charles Day said he would keep Hasson in prison, but would revisit the decision in two weeks if prosecutors don’t bring more serious charges by then.

In a statement Wednesday, U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur said, “We are continuing to gather evidence, as well as review evidence already obtained as part of this ongoing investigation.”

So far, Hasson hasn’t been charged with any domestic terrorism-related offenses. Prosecutors have until March 7 to bring more serious charges.

Court documents reveal Hasson harbored extremist views for years. An email drafted by Hasson and recovered by authorities described his desire to “kill almost every last person on earth,” using biological attacks such as anthrax or botulism, along with attacks on food supplies.

According to court documents, Hasson studied the manifesto written by Norwegian mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik. Breivik, a right-wing extremist, is serving 21 years for killing 77 people in a 2011 bomb-and-shooting rampage in Norway.

Court documents said the manifesto instructs would-be attackers to collect weapons, disguises, food and survival tools.

When police executed a search warrant at Hasson’s residence, they recovered seven rifles, two shotguns, four pistols, two revolvers, an assembled firearm silencer and a disassembled firearm silencer. They also found tramadol, which is classified by the Drug Enforcement Administration as an opioid analgesic.

If convicted on current charges, Hasson could face a maximum of 10 years in prison for each of the three charges related to the weapons and a maximum of one year for possession of tramadol.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
Coast Guard lieutenant crime firearms Hallie Mellendorf hit list indictment Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News National News tramadol weapons white nationalist
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Best superhero movies

The new "Captain Marvel" movie opens Friday. But where will it rank in the superhero flicks of all time? From Batman to Black Panther, WTOP's Jason Fraley counts down the best superhero films.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!