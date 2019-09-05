DC, Md., and Va. receiving more than $90M for opioid crisis

Tens of millions of dollars will flow from the federal government to D.C., Maryland and Virginia under a Trump administration initiative to fight the opioid epidemic.

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that nearly $2 billion in federal grant money would be going to states and local governments nationwide.

“These funds will be delivered to the communities where the help is most needed,” Trump said. “We want a safe and healthy future for every American family.”

Maryland will receive $40.3 million. The District will receive $27 million. Virginia will get $20.4 million.

Additionally, Maryland’s Baltimore County will receive $2.6 million.

“Together we’ll save thousands and thousands of our fellow Americans and the families of so many people,” said Trump. “So many lives are stopped cold by drugs.”

About half of the money— $932 million — was appropriated by Congress through a legislative package last year and is being distributed through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

Those funds are going to all 50 states and D.C. to support prevention, treatment, and recovery services.

The rest of the money — $900 million — will be going through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention under a program to help state and local governments better track overdose data.

That money is going to 47 states, D.C. and 16 local governments.

The U.S. is in the midst of the deadliest drug overdose epidemic in its history. About 68,000 people died of overdoses last year, a drop from the more than 70,000 in 2017.

About two-thirds of U.S. overdose deaths involve some kind of opioid, a class of drugs that includes heroin, certain prescription painkillers and illicit fentanyl.

“More Americans are getting treatment for addiction, and lives are being saved,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. “At the same time, we are still far from declaring victory.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

