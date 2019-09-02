Fairfax, Montgomery counties differ in controlling phone use in middle schools

The head of a council of Montgomery County PTAs says there "is definitely growing support" for restricting or banning cellphone use during the school day.

Middle schools in Virginia’s Fairfax County began the year with a new policy that essentially bans the use of personal electronic devices during the school day.

While Montgomery County Public Schools policy dictates phones be kept off and out of sight during school hours, the president of the county’s council of parent-teacher associations says there “is definitely growing support” for restricting or banning students from having phones with them in the Maryland school system.

Fairfax County’s new middle school policy reads: “All electronic devices to include, but not limited to, phones, smartwatches, airpods, tablets, etc., must be powered off and kept away for the duration of the school day in student-assigned lockers.”

The policy allows for the use of the devices on school grounds before the morning bell and after the dismissal bell. It also specifies: “The use of social media, taking/posting pictures, playing games and other technology features are not allowed during the school day.”

In Montgomery County, Lynne Harris, president of Montgomery County Council of Parent-Teacher Associations, says the group’s Safe Technology Committee has been thoroughly researching phone use by young people, since the county school system made it possible for elementary school students to bring cellphones to school, with parental approval.

Harris tells WTOP she believes the county’s policy is crystal clear: “Off and away, inside the classroom, unless the teacher instructs the student to take it out and use if for an educational purpose.”

“However, many teachers don’t enforce that policy, many students very much resist the policy, and are openly violating it,” Harris said.

Citing a cellphone ban in San Mateo, California, as well as “some schools in Northern Virginia,” Harris said: “Schools are standing up and saying, ‘you know what, we’re just banning them.'”

Harris said her group hasn’t yet officially pushed for a change in phone policy in Montgomery County schools during the school day, or what grades it might include. “I would say there is definitely growing support for restricting, or even banning phones in the classrooms.”

In informal discussions with school officials, Harris said the school system seems to be focusing on educating parents about discussing appropriate phone usage with their children. However, “I know of parents texting their students during class periods, which is totally inappropriate.”

Anecdotally, Harris said the results in San Mateo have been dramatic. “Students aren’t staring at their phones all day, but actually walking in the halls and talking to other people, and engaging in conversations. I think it’s something MCPS needs to look at.”

A spokesperson for MCPS said the school system isn’t planning to tighten cellphone rules when schools open Tuesday, “but we always welcome the insight and feedback from members of our community.”

WTOP’s Mike Murillo contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.