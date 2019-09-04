DC Red Cross emergency response team heads to Myrtle Beach

On Wednesday, a team of Red Cross volunteers headed from D.C. to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Red Cross volunteers from the D.C. area are hoping to provide some relief for those affected by Hurricane Dorian. On Wednesday, a team headed from D.C. to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

“We’re going to help set up a shelter down there, getting cots out, and we’ll also be doing feedings,” said Bob Walters, a member of the team bringing emergency response vehicles to some of the areas with the most need.

His partner, Bobby Kosciw, have worked together at several disaster sites, and the duo didn’t hesitate to volunteer this time around.

“It’s just a very gratifying thing to do,” Kosciw said, “to try and make life a little bit easier for those in their time of need.”

Carol Holland, a retired psychologist, is traveling with them. She’ll be focused on providing mental health services for her teammates and victims of the storm.

“This is what I do; this is how I decided to use my retirement,” said Holland. “My role is to help [them] manage that stress and help them get to a point where they can start making decisions for the next step in their lives.”

The team said changing lives is what makes their mission to help others worth the drive to wherever they are needed. “It makes you feel really, really good,” Kosciw said.

